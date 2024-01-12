Man charged with deadly hit-and-run in Webster last August

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Webster Police said he struck and killed a bicyclist with his car, then fled the scene in August.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on Klem Road near Five Mile Line the evening of Aug. 22. Ryan Laduca, 36 of Webster, is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Police say two bicyclists were riding on the shoulder of the road when a car hit one of them, injuring 57-year-old Pamela Rubenstein on Webster. Rubenstein was taken to Strong Hospital where she died of her injuries two days later.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Laduca on Dec. 28 after a months-long investigation. Webster and New York State Police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses to identify the alleged driver and car involved. Laduca was indicted by the grand jury.