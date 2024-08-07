Man charged in deadly July shooting at home on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old during an argument at a home on Sherman Street near Lyell Avenue back in July.

U.S. marshals arrested Timothy Patterson, 35, on Tuesday. He’s now charged with the second-degree murder of Alec Ojeda, which happened in the early morning of July 28.

Rochester Police say an argument at the home escalated and Patterson pulled out a gun, shooting Ojeda multiple times. Ojeda died soon after he arrived at the hospital.

Patterson is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, having five previous misdemeanor and two prior felony convictions. He was released from prison in October 2020 and discharged from parole supervision in April 2023.

Patterson will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning.