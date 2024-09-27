Man charged with deadly shooting of 17-year-old on Nassau Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia, accused of shooting and killing a teenager on Nassau Street off Joseph Avenue in July.

Jymere Feliciano is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. RPD says he fled the state after the murder of 17-year-old Jayden Scott.

Officers found Scott lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds the afternoon of July 26. He died in the hospital two days later.

U.S. Marshals took Feliciano into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 17. He returned to Rochester for an arraignment on Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is Nov. 26.