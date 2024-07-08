Man charged with double murder outside North Goodman Street bar is due in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people outside a bar on North Goodman Street in February is due in court on Monday.

Hector Ramos-Diaz, a 42-year-old from Farmington, was taken into custody in Puerto Rico and brought back to Rochester. Diaz is facing murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

The victims, Frank Rosario-Vazquez and Wahid Nazario, died in the scene. News10NBC obtained video showing both men being shot as they were approaching their SUV parked on the street.

Investigators say all three were involved in an argument inside a bar. According to RPD, security threw Ramos-Diaz out of the bar and a short time later, Rosario-Vazquez and Nazario also were asked to leave.

Police say Ramos-Diaz fired at least 18 shots from his handgun.