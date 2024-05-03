Man charged with double shooting and carrying fully-automatic gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he carried out a double shooting on Hudson Avenue near Clifford Avenue.

Police also say he had a handgun modified to become fully-automatic at the time of his arrest. Luis Crespo, 21, is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Crespo is accused in a shooting on 41-year-old man and 26-year-old woman the night of Friday, April 26. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were shot on Hudson Avenue and drove themselves to a home nearby on Clifford Avenue. That’s where officers found them injured. An ambulance took them to Strong Hospital.

RPD officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Crespo on Thursday during a traffic stop on Peckham Street. Officers say Crespo had the illegally-modified gun, loaded with 17 rounds, in his waistband.

Crespo was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.