Man charged with DWI after Brighton crash

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A man is charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash in Brighton on Monday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the I-490 eastbound on ramp from Linden Avenue around 12:45 a.m. They discovered that a Jeep Cherokee went off the roadway, hit a guiderail, and went into an embankment next to the ramp.

The Brighton Fire Department rescued the two people inside that car. An ambulance took the driver, with a minor head injury, and the passenger, with a leg injury, to Strong Hospital.

The driver, 36 of Fairport, is charged with DWI, and deputies are still investigating the crash. The ramp from Linden Avenue was closed but has since reopened.