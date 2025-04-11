Man charged with DWI after car hits building on Lyell Avenue
News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a drunk driver crashed into two other cars and a building on Thursday night.
The car hit the building on Lyell Avenue near Glide Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say the driver was the only one inside the car and charged him with DWI. Police also say he had a handgun with him.
No one was injured in the crashes.