Man charged with DWI after car hits building on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a drunk driver crashed into two other cars and a building on Thursday night.

The car hit the building on Lyell Avenue near Glide Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say the driver was the only one inside the car and charged him with DWI. Police also say he had a handgun with him.

No one was injured in the crashes.