Man charged with February shooting on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 30, is accused of shooting someone multiple times on Sherman Street and Lyell Avenue a month ago.

The victim, a man in his 50s, survived after officers applied tourniquets to both of his legs before he was rushed to Strong Hospital. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Kalil Walker is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in that shooting. The Rochester Police Department’s Non-fatal Shooting Team identified him as a suspect and officers arrested him on Karnes Street on Thursday.

Walker was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Friday.

