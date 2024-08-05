Man charged with gang assault in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — A Geneva man is accused of taking part in a gang assault that caused the victim serious head injuries.

Amelle Whitfield, 19, is charged with gang assault. The attack happened back on June 1 just after midnight on Union Street in Geneva. The victim was taken to Geneva General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Geneva Police say all the people involved in the attack knew each other. Anyone with more information is asked to call Geneva Police at 315-828-6771.

Whitfield was taken to the Ontario County Jail and released on his own recognizance.