Livonia man charged with intentionally setting home on fire and filing false insurance claim

LIVONA, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says he set his home on fire and filed a false insurance claim.

The homeowner, 68-year-old Henry Castner, is charged with arson and insurance fraud, both felonies. He is accused of intentionally setting his home in Livonia on fire on Aug. 12, 2022 and filing the claim the day after.

Deputies investigated the fire and, over a year later, arrested Castner on Monday. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail and he was released on his own recognizance on a court appearance ticket. He was arraigned.