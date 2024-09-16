Man charged with Lincoln Street shooting that left person with life-altering injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 33 year old is accused of walking up to a house on Lincoln Street and Merrimac Street and shooting a man.

Rashod Coe was arrested in Henrietta on Thursday and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Rochester Police say the shooting on Sept. 8 was in retaliation for an argument that happened earlier that day in a different location. Coe is charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s shot in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and treated for serious, life-altering injuries.