Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting visitor in head with rifle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On July 3, 24-year-old Aaron Hurell was shot at 28 Rialto Street.

When police got there, Hurell was on the porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to URMC where he died from his injuries.

Investigators found that 25-year-old Marquell Miller was on the second floor of the home carrying a rifle when he accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet went through the floor, hitting Hurell who was walking on the first floor, in the head.

The rifle was found in a car in the driveway. A loaded handgun was found in the backyard.

At this time, police believe the shooting was an accident.

Hurell was visiting the house where Miller lives.

Miller turned himself in on Monday afternoon. He has been charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Tuesday morning.