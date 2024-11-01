Ontario County man charged with manslaughter after neighbor dies from punch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing manslaughter charges in a deadly fight that happened back in April in Ontario County.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say Nicholas Pascazi, 32, got into a fight with another man on Arnold Road in the Town of Gorham on April 14. According to deputies, when his neighbor — 55-year-old Teddy Read — tried to break up the fight, Pascazi punched him in the head. That caused Read to fall, hit his head on the concrete floor, and pass out.

First responders took Read to FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he was treated in the emergency room before being flown to Strong Hospital. He died from his injuries on May 5.

In addition to manslaughter, Pascazi is charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. He was arraigned on Thursday on a sealed indictment. He was sent to the Ontario County Jail and released after posting $2,000 cash bail.