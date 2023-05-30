Man charged with multiple crimes, after stolen gun found during domestic incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, May 26 at 2:45 p.m., Rochester Police responded to Dewey Avenue by Bauer Street for a domestic incident.

RPD said that 37-year-old Austin Costrino hit a family member. During the arrest, officers found a 9mm Beretta handgun, loaded with eight rounds, which was reported stolen in 2013. Costrino also had an active bench warrant from Rochester City Court.

Costrino was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, and harassment.