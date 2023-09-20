Man charged with murder in shooting of person in stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting, in which an 18-year-old was found in a crashed stolen vehicle.

Byron Bell, 37, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Rochester police say he tracked down the vehicle, owned by his wife, using a tracking device and shot the person in the driver’s seat, 18-year-old Ja’hod Bell, with an illegally possessed weapon.

He is to be arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the area of Joseph Avenue and Laser Street at about 6 a.m. June 27 for the report of gunshots fired. They found a stolen vehicle crashed, and Snow suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators determined that the owner of the vehicle woke up around 5:30 a.m., and discovered her vehicle — equipped with a GPS tracking device — had been stolen overnight. Her husband, Bell, tracked the vehicle to the Laser Street area, approached the car, and fired multiple shots from his illegally possessed 9mm handgun, police said. Snow was in the driver’s seat and was fatally wounded; other people in the car were not hit and ran off.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force and the RPD’s Tactical Unit took Bell into custody without incident this morning, Sept. 20, police said.