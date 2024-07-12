Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting on Lorenzo Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Prescott, 32, Tuesday on Lorenzo Street.

According to Rochester Police, homicide investigators identified the shooter as Kendrick Morrison-Cook, 34, and members of the RPD’s Tactical Unit saw him entering a vehicle on the west side of the city Thursday afternoon. Tactical Unit personnel, along with RPD’s SWAT team, took him into custody without incident.

On July 9, at about 1:45 p.m., police found Prescott on the front porch of the Lorenzo Street house where he lived, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned there was an altercation outside the house that led onto the porch, where Prescott was killed.

Morrison-Cook will be arraigned Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court.