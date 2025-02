ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Two more people have been charged with the murder of Sam Nordquist, the 24-year-old transgender man who was tortured for over a month and killed in Ontario County.

Thomas Eaves, a 21-year-old from Geneva, and Kimberly Sochia, a 29-year-old from Canandaigua, have been charged with second-degree murder of depraved indifference.