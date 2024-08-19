Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl who went missing is due in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is due in court after being charged with the murder of Jakarah Lopez-Moore, the 16-year-old Rochester girl who went missing and whose body was found nearly two months later.

Reign Tapiato is scheduled for a “decision” by a judge in his case on Monday. We’re working to learn exactly what that means.

Rochester Police say Tapiato took the 16-year-old into the woods on Aug. 27 and fatally shot her in the head. Lopez-Moore left her home on Weld Street earlier that day. Her family reported her missing when she didn’t return home.

Anglers found her remains near the Erie Canal on Oct. 14. Eventually police identified Tapiato as a suspect and arrested him.