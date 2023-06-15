Man charged with murder of RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man charged with the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz nearly a year ago was in court Wednesday. The hearing had to do with statements that Kelvin Vickers made while in police custody.

Rochester Police say Vickers was hired to come to Rochester from Boston to kill rival marijuana dealers. Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, were investigating two drive-by shooting murders when they were ambushed near Bauman Street on July 21.

Mazurkiewicz died of his gunshot wound at the hospital that night. Seng and a girl, 15, who was sitting in her home were also shot but survived.

The grand jury indicted Vickers on multiple charges including aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. A federal complaint said that Vickers and another man came to Rochester under the orders of marijuana distributor Brandon Washington, who is affiliated with the gang “Crips”.