Man charged with raping woman at gunpoint in Wayne County

SAVANNAH, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is facing several charges, including first-degree rape, after New York State Police say he forced a woman to have sex with him while threatening to shoot her.

State Police arrested Matthew Foro, 47, on Wednesday. Troopers say he raped the victim at his home in Savannah. Police also say Foro threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The victim was able to contact police, who later responded to the home, obtaining a temporary extreme risk protection order authorizing them to take all of Foro’s weapons.

A judge issued an order of protection for the victim. Foro was taken to the Wayne County Jail and arraigned.