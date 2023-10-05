Man charged with recording people in bathroom of business in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man is facing charges after Webster Police say he recorded people in the bathroom of a business with his phone.

Christopher Murray of Webster is charged with unlawful surveillance and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Officers began investigating on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after getting a report of someone being recorded in the bathroom. The investigation led them to Murray. Officers found another victim and are working to identify more victims. Murray was arraigned in Webster Town Court and released.