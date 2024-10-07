Man charged with shooting security guard inside Monroe Avenue bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man is accused of shooting and injuring a security guard inside JD Oxford’s Bar on Monroe Avenue.

Rochester Police say the security guard, 37, was trying to break up a fight when he was shot in the upper body on Thursday, Sept. 26 around 1:45 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators eventually identified Earl Dade as the suspected shooter. He was arrested on Friday on Edmons Street and taken to the Monroe County Jail.