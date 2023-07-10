Man charged with stealing $4,000+ of equipment, causing $3,000+ in damages at Macedon game store

MACEDON, N.Y. — A Penn Yan man is accused of breaking into the Game Craze store in Macedon and stealing approximately $4,199.89 worth of gaming equipment, as well as causing around $3,132 in damages to the front windows and the display cases.

Adam R. Kehoe, 28, of Route 14A in Penn Yan was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Kehoe was released on his own recognizance and is to appear later in Macedon Town Court.