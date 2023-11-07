Man charged with stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man is facing charges after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole $5,000 worth of cigarettes from a gas station in Henrietta.

Deputies responded to the Speedway on West Henrietta Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday after a burglary alarm went off. A security camera footage recorded a person stealing cigarettes and placing them in a black duffle bag inside the store. According to the sheriff’s office, the first arriving deputy saw a man exiting the store carrying a black duffle bag and running to the back of the building. The deputy released his K9 partner and took the man into custody.

Carmichael Marrero of Rochester is charged with the Felonies burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief along with Misdemeanor resisting arrest. Deputies say his black duffle bag contained over $5,000 in stolen cigarettes.

Marrero was taken to Henrietta Town Court, arraigned, and released. Deputies say he had an outstanding arrest warrants for Petit Larceny in the towns of Sweden, Greece, and Irondequoit. The sheriff’s office gave Marrero an appearance ticket for the Sweden warrant and turned him over to the Greece Police Department.