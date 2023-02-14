Man connected to suspect in slain RPD officer’s death appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A third man was charged Tuesday in a series of shootings that happened just before Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed last July.

Investigators do not believe that Raheim Robinson killed Officer Mazurkiewicz, but they do believe that he murdered two other men and injured a third with the man they think did.

News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke was in the courtroom for Robinson’s arraignment.

Kelvin Vickers has been charged with murdering Officer Mazurkiewicz. But police believe Robinson, who is from the Boston area as well, was in Rochester, and in the days just before Mazurkiewicz’s murder, shot and killed two men and injured a third.

On July 20th, Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand were killed in a drive-by shooting on North Clinton Avenue. Prosecutors have now officially charged Robinson, Vickers, and Deadrick Fulwiley with their murders.

Raheim Robinson appears in court on Feb. 14, 2023. (WHEC photo: Todd Hayes)

The night after that drive-by shooting, Officer Mazurkiewicz was ambushed. He was shot and killed while working in plain clothes in an unmarked minivan in the same neighborhood.

“I really feel as though they were investigating my son’s homicide and his friend’s homicide that night and an officer ended up losing his life also behind that incident,” Richard Collinge has previously told News10NBC.

Outside court, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Schwartz responded to that.

“I’m not going to get into the particulars of what Officer Mazurkiewicz was doing the night that he was killed, but simply, the response to his death, and to and as part of that investigation, evidence was located that we believe relates to the events two days earlier,” he said.

Police have said that they believe all three men involved were hired by drug dealers to come here to kill rivals. But they only believe one of them killed Officer Mazurkiewicz: Kelvin Vickers.

It looks as if all three men will be tried together for the two murders associated with the drive-by. They’re all being held without bail and due back in court in May.

Vickers will stand trial for Officer Mazurkiewicz’s in September.