Felon who fled to Texas, convicted of April 2022 Avenue A murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man with a prior felony was arrested in Texas, and convicted of a murder on Avenue A in Rochester back in April 2022.

Trevor Smith III, 24, was convicted of shooting and killing Jeremy Hamilton, Jr. in the middle of the day. Rochester Police found the victim on St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue, where he was driven to the hospital after he was shot. He later died from his injuries at Strong Hospital.

Following the murder, Smith fled to Texas. On June 21, 2022, members of the Rochester Police Department and the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force traveled to Harris County, Texas, where they found Smith and arrested him.

“With a prior felony conviction, Trevor Smith III was on probation and was prohibited from carrying any type of firearm at the time of the homicide,” said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bokelman. “Instead of taking his history as an opportunity to learn and correct his behavior, Trevor Smith put himself in a position to shoot and kill Jeremy Hamilton. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department and the United States Marshals for their detailed investigation, resulting in the identification and apprehension of Trevor Smith III.”

Smith will be sentenced on August 15, 2023, in front of Monroe County Court Judge Vacca.