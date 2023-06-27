Man convicted in Chestnut Street double homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for killing two men in Rochester in 2021.

Timothy Brown, 30, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for murdering Tywan Harper and Malakai Smith.

Rochester Police found Smith, 19, shot to death and Harper, 22, shot and beaten to death inside a stairwell in a Chestnut Street apartment building on Nov. 11, 2021.

Brown was arrested a month later.

“Timothy Brown went to Tywan Harper’s apartment with the intent to kill him,” said Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Michael Robertson. “It is clear that he did not hesitate to violently take two young lives in the course of his crime.”

Brown will be sentenced on July 28. He faces a minimum of 20 years to life and a maximum of life without parole.

