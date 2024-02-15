Man convicted of fatal house party shooting in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday, a Monroe County Jury convicted 36-year-old Jorge Santana-Torres of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Alexis Mercedes.

On November 19, 2022 Rochester Police found 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside a house on Lochner Place.

Police identified Jorge Santana-Torres as the shooter. In May of 2023, investigators found him in Ohio where he was arrested for the murder.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley said Mercedes was at a party with friends when Santana-Torres came to kill him and then fled.

Jorge Santana-Torres will be sentenced on March 20.