Man convicted of fatal shooting inside a Rochester bar a year ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was convicted of shooting two people, one fatally, inside a bar in Rochester a year ago.

A jury on Thursday found 44-year-old Jackie Ray Robinson guilty of second-degree murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Robison was found guilty of shooting Chad Wilson several times in March 2022 at Jackie Ray’s Tavern on Bay Street.

Wilson died days later at Strong Hospital. The second victim who was shot that night survived.

A Rochester Police Department investigation identified Robinson, manager of Jackie Ray’s Tavern, as the shooter. He will be sentenced on March 30.