Man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault of woman in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Michael Benjamin, 40, was convicted on several counts on Tuesday for the kidnapping and the sexual assault of a woman on May 26, 2024.

He was charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault, kidnapping, two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of criminal sexual act, and criminal possession of a weapon.

On May 26, 2024, a young woman was taken by force in the area of North Clinton Avenue in Rochester in the early morning hours. By the afternoon of the same day, police brought the victim to safety and arrested Benjamin for the kidnapping. Police say he violently sexually assaulted the victim during the kidnapping.

Benjamin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.