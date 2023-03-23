Man convicted of murder in 2021 strip club triple shooting

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, 30-year-old Michael Parnell was convicted of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the triple shooting at a strip club on Anderson Avenue in 2021.

On July 17, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to “The Barrel,” where they found two men shot outside and one man shot inside the club. Parnell was identified as the shooter of all three men, and was arrested on August 29, 2021.

Parnell will be sentenced on February 22.