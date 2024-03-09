Man critically injured in motor cycle crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after a motor cycle crash on Mill Street in Canandaigua.

Canandaigua Police say 52-year-old Steven Scherer was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson on Mill Street when he drove off the road and hit a parked car. Scherer was thrown from the motor cycle and has life-threatening injuries.

Schere was originally brought to F.F Thompson Hospital and later flown to Strong Memorial Hospital on a Mercy Flight. He remains at Strong in critical condition.

Police are still investigating, but believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.