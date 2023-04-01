Man dead after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross Mt. Read Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is dead after being hit by a car and a semi-truck early Saturday morning. It happened at Mt. Read Boulevard, between, Lyell Avenue and Emerson Street.

Rochester Police say a man was crossing Mount Read in an area without a crosswalk, when he was hit by an SUV that couldn’t stop in time to avoid him. After that, a semi-truck also hit the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There will be no criminal charges.

The medical examiner is working to identify the victim.