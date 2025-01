TOWN OF SWEDEN, N.Y. – On Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to Ladue Road in the Town of Sweden for a car crash.

Deputies found a 74-year-old Brockport man dead in the car after hitting a tree.

The MCSO believes the driver had a medical issue on Ladue Road, went off the road, and hit a tree.

There was no one else in the car.