Man dead after being shot while walking on Webster Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is dead after being shot while walking on Webster Avenue on midnight Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department says they heard gunshots coming from Webster and Parsells avenues. After responding, they found a man in his 30s shot in the upper body at 204 Webster Avenue.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the victim died from his injuries upon arrival to the hospital.

Police say their investigation tells them the victim was walking on Webster Avenue when he was shot. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911.