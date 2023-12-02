Man dies after being shot in Irondequoit Popeye’s

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times inside the Popeye’s restaurant on East Ridge Road tonight.

According to Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters, a man was shot multiple times in the upper body while inside the restaurant at 1000 E. Ridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrivig.

The chief said no other people were injured, and no suspect is in custody currently. The investigation is continuing.