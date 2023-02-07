Man dies after getting hit by car on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 50s was killed as he was walking down Lake Avenue and was hit by a car on Monday night.

Rochester Police say they got reports of the injured man around 11 p.m. and found him near the Maplewood Rose Garden. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital where he died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with them. RPD says drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim yet. Lake Ave was closed during the investigation but is back open on Tuesday morning.