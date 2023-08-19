Man dies after getting hit by tractor-trailer in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man, 46, died after he jumped in front of a tractor-trailer on the Thruway on Friday night in Farmington.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on I-90 Eastbound between the Exit 43 to Manchester and Exit 44 to Canandaigua. The man died at the scene.

State Police say tractor-trailer driver saw a car with its hazard lights on the side of the Thruway but the tractor-trailer couldn’t move over because of traffic in the left lane. Troopers say, without warning, the man jumped into the road and the tractor could not avoid hitting him.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt. State police say the victim was reported to have mental health issues. Victor Farmington Ambulance and the Farmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.