Man dies after his tractor-trailer goes off road in Orleans County

YATES, N.Y. – Lebert Z. Cleveland, 59, from Lancaster, died after his tractor-trailer went off the road and landed on the front lawn of a home on Monday afternoon.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said that the tractor-trailer was traveling south on County Line Road when it left the east shoulder of the road, coming to a stop on the front lawn of a home on Niagara Orleans County Line Road in the Town of Yates.

Cleveland was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.