Man dies after tractor rollover crash in Yates County Tuesday

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old man has died after a tractor rollover crash in the Town of Starkey.

According to deputies, them, along with the Dundee Fire Department and Yates County Ambulance, responded to a report of a tractor rollover with a person unresponsive on State Route 14A in Starkey Tuesday.

Deputies say the person, Mark Collins, was brought to Schuyler Hospital where he died from his injuries. They also say Investigations found that Collins was trying to go around a culvert and backed up too close to the edge, causing the tractor to flip over and go into a creek.