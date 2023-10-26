Man dies and three others injured after hitting runaway trailer in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says a Canandaigua man died and three others were injured when their car hit a runaway trailer in Lima.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Oct. 17 on East Main Road. Deputies say the trailer broke free from a semi-truck while it was pulling out of a parking lot. The trailer ended up in the middle of the road, blocking the eastbound and part of the westbound lane.

Deputies responded just before 5:30 a.m. after a car with four people inside hit the trailer. All four were taken to Strong Hospital where Lloyd Key, 69, died. The other three people are expected to survive.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 36-year-old from Newark, was issued traffic tickets for operating out of restrictions, having an unregistered motor vehicle, having an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an uninspected motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.