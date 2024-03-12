Man dies following house fire in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. — A man has died from his injuries after a house fire.

The fire broke out in a house on Rochester Street in Lima on March 3. The Livingston County sheriff says the man died Friday, March 8. His name has not been released.

The man had been rescued from the home and taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said the fire was contained at the front of the house, which has significant damage. The fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.