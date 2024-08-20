Man dies after being assaulted on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after being assaulted in daylight on Tuesday on Joseph Avenue and Seabrook Street.

Rochester Police responded around 10:30 a.m. and found the man with upper body injuries. He was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance where he died.

“A few minutes ago, he did pass away from his injuries so we are investigating this as a possible homicide,” RPD Captain Greg Bello said.

Rochester Police are looking for witnesses and video. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.