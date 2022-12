GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour on Monroe County’s west side has died.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday.

The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route 531 West near Interstate 490, snarling traffic for quite a distance.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.