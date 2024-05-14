Man dies in Canandaigua after motor home falls during tire change

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — In a freak accident, a Yates County man died after a motor home fell on him while he was attempting to change a tire. The accident happened on State Route 21 in Canandaigua, leading to a four-hour roadway closure.

Deputies reported that at 5 p.m., 38-year-old Jarod Brown of Dundee was changing a tire under a motor home when it slipped off the jack, trapping him beneath. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.