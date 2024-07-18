Man dies in crash on I-490 that sent car over guide rail

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

CHILI, N.Y. — A man died in a crash on I-490 in Chili overnight. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the victim’s car over a guide rail in the eastbound lane near Paul Road.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the crash only involved one car and only one person was inside. They’re waiting to notify the family before releasing the man’s name and sharing more details.

The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.