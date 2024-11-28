Man dies in hit-and-run on Gregory Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle that left the scene on Gregory Street in the South Wedge neighborhood.

Rochester Police arrived around 3 a.m. on Thursday and found the man dead on the road. News10NBC’s photojournalist at the scene saw paramedics performing CPR on the man before he was put in an ambulance.

Rochester Police say he was taken to Strong Hospital where he died. RPD is still looking for the vehicle and is asking anyone with information to call 911.