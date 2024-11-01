Man dies in hospital after crash in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — An 84-year-old man from Victor died Friday at the hospital where he was under observation after a crash Thursday in Hopewell.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 488 and Freshour Road. Ronald Schanche was stopped on Freshour Road and began to head north across Route 488, failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Tara E. Curia, 47, of Newark. deputies say. Curia’s vehicle hit Schanche’s in the driver’s side.

Both drivers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the crash. A front-seat passenger in Schanche’s vehicle was not injured.

While still under observation at Strong, deputies say Schanche suffered from medical complications resulting in his death early Friday, deputies said.