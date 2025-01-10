Man dies in house fire in Perry; Three others taken to hospital

PERRY, N.Y. — A man has died and three others are in the hospital after a house fire in Wyoming County on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at a house on Fruit Street in the Village of Perry. The Perry Police chief confirmed that the man who died was in his 60s. The chief said officers rescued one person from the fire and fire crews extinguished the flames.

We’re working to get more information on the condition of the three people taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. This is a developing story.