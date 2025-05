RIGA, N.Y. — A man is dead after a rollover crash in the Town of Riga on Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Chili Riga Center Road near Palmer Road. Only one car was involved. That car flipped on its roof and the driver, the only one in the car, was rushed to the hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the crash and hasn’t released the victim’s name. The road is back open.